Man Requested Sonu Sood to Send Him to Maldives, Check Out Actor's Hilarious Reply

During the pandemic, Sonu Sood has not only been winning hearts by his philanthropic work but also for his witty replies to weird and strange requests on Twitter. The actor, whose Twitter timeline is flooded with fans requests from all parts of India received a strange appeal. A man asked the actor to arrange his travel to the Maldives.

"Sir.. muje Maldieves jana hai.. Pocha ke do naa," wrote the user. Keeping up his wits, Sonu responded to the Twieet in Hindi, " Cycle pe jaoge ke riksha pe bhai (Will you go by bicycle or by rickshaw)?"

In the comments, Tweeple added more places they want to travel to. While one said, he wants to go to the moon, another said a Goa trip would suffice, a third one listed California as his choice to travel to.

सोनू जी मुझे चांद पर जान है! प्लीज मुझे भी भेज दो ना... — Sadhana (@Sadhana05699259) October 30, 2020

Mujhe bhi Goa Bhijwa dijiye sir Lord @SonuSood — Aman Soni (@AmanSon94515303) October 30, 2020

Sir Mujhe California jana hai wo bhi Aap wali Bus Mein pahucha doge kya — #RDSoni (@ramdevsonii) October 31, 2020

Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood has been honoured with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), for helping thousands of migrant workers reach home during lockdown. The award was presented to him via a virtual ceremony.

Apart from arranging transportation facilities for migrant workers to help them reach homes during lockdown, Sonu also looked after the educational needs of underprivileged students.

He recently launched an initiative to provide full scholarships for higher education to students facing financial challenges.