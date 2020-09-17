Man describes 'gruelling' five-month recovery from coronavirus after nearly dying

A builder has documented his recovery from COVID-19 to show what rehabilitation can look like after the virus.

Stephen Gilbert, 60, spent 26 days in an induced coma after contracting the virus in April.

He was just 20 minutes away from having his ventilator switched off when he began to make a “miraculous recovery”.

Despite making a recovery, the dad-of-two has faced a slow rehabilitation process, a process which one photographer has captured in a bid to show people how serious the virus can be.

A specialist COVID-19 recovery team at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust have been helping Gilbert, which he hopes will allow him to play golf again.

He has already seen a huge improvement in his recovery after the virus left him with muscle atrophy - the wasting or loss of muscle tissue - meaning he had to learn to walk again.

Gilbert is still unsure whether the coronavirus will have long-term impacts.

He explained: “I get so frustrated every day because I’ve always worked - that’s who I am. All of my life.

“But now I can’t do anything. It’s impossible for me to work. I can’t even form a fist with my hand.

“I can’t even hold a screwdriver and that’s my livelihood.

“People think you just recover from COVID and that’s it - but it could be a lifelong issue.

“I sure hope it won’t.”

Gilbert was rushed to hospital in West Midlands on 2 April after experiencing breathlessness. Within five hours of arriving, he was placed in an induced coma to save his life.

This stay marked the first time he had ever stayed overnight in a hospital.

After believing the worst was going to happen, he said goodbye to his wife and children.

“I felt a bit ill but I thought maybe I just had the flu - I was really hoping so, but it was Covid. I’m diabetic but I’m reasonably fit. But I had to call an ambulance because I just couldn’t breathe.

"I have never in my life had a hospital stay - this was the very first time. They told me my body was not functioning and I knew it wasn’t looking good.

“I spoke to my wife and my daughter, who is a nurse, and told them I loved them. It was a heartbreaking conversation that still haunts me today.”

