Man recaptured after cutting off ankle monitor + What do CMS students want in new superintendent?

Willie Devon James, 33, of Charlotte who disappeared Feb. 28 at the start of his first-degree murder trial, has been recaptured after three weeks, police announced.

A Charlotte man who cut off his ankle monitor and fled has been recaptured, police say.

33-year-old Willie Devon James disappeared the morning of his murder trial on Feb. 28. James is accused of fatally shooting Matthew Duke Gibbons, 25, who was discovered in the front yard of a home in northwest Charlotte on Feb. 1, 2018.

Michael Gordon shares more on James’ capture.

Restaurant Constance’s short ribs.

A farm-to-table meal service is making a shift to restaurant meals.

Your Farms Your Table, a food delivery program created by chef Sam Diminich, will pause March 25 and reopen April 5 as Constance @ Home.

The pre-order meal delivery service’s new format will offer meals from Restaurant Constance.

Heidi Finley runs down what you can expect from the change.

Principal Erik Olejarczyk helps students find their classrooms during the first day of school at Palisades High School. Students have clear opinions about what they want in a new superintendent.

Parents, teachers and administrators alike are all voicing their desires for what they want in a new CMS superintendent, but what about the students?

BWP and Associates conducted 27 community engagement sessions across two days this month, featuring input from dozens of high school students. They say they want a student-centered leader with a willingness to engage with them “honestly and eagerly — transparency is very important... ” according to a report.

Anna Maria Della Costa highlights other takeaways from the report.

A car crash killed a Charlotte chef and hospitalized his wife Saturday. Police say the driver who caused the crash was speeding and impaired.

A well-known executive chef from Charlotte died in a Plaza Midwood car crash on Central Avenue Saturday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Kendall Ross died at the scene after a speeding and impaired driver collided with his vehicle and pushed him off the road.

Lillian Hennes, Ross’ wife, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Julia Coin has more.

