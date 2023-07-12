Man who raped schoolgirl as she walked home from bus stop jailed for life

A man who raped a schoolgirl and was later identified by police due to his distinctive walk has been jailed for life.

Shane Nash will serve a minimum of 15 years in prison after he attacked his victim as she walked home from a bus stop in Nottingham in January this year.

He approached the victim in an alleyway, grabbing her from behind and dragging her into nearby undergrowth, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 39-year-old bound his victim and covered her mouth with tape before attacking her, threatening to stab her if she told anyone.

His victim went home “dishevelled and in considerable distress” and told her mother what happened, who informed the police, the CPS said.

Parts of the attack and footage of Nash, captured on CCTV, were shared by Nottinghamshire Police as part of a media appeal.

Two days after the attack, an officer saw Nash walking in Top Valley, Nottingham, on January 31.

The force said: “After viewing the footage the previous day, the officer’s eye was immediately drawn to Nash’s distinctive walking style and his high, square shoulders.

“Noticing that his clothing was also similar to that of the suspect, she and her colleague immediately turned around and asked Nash to stop.

“It soon became clear that he was also wearing the same clothes and distinctive grey trainers he was wearing at the time of the attack.

“Further damming evidence was found when officers searched his bag and uncovered a black beanie hat and red sleeping bag referred to by the victim.”

Nash was arrested but denied rape, despite DNA evidence linking him to the victim.

Nash, formerly of Bestwood in Nottingham, later pleaded guilty to rape and attempted rape in March 2023.

He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum 15-year term by Judge Nirmal Shant KC at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

He was also made to sign the sex offender register for life and made the subject of a lifelong restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim by any means.

Detective Inspector Craig Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a horrific crime that shocked and appalled the local community.

“The victim in this case was simply walking home as she was grabbed and attacked.

“She is traumatised by what happened and this is likely to have a lasting impact upon her and her family.

“She has shown remarkable courage and dignity throughout the legal process and my thoughts are very much with her today.

Nash was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court (Rui Vieira/PA)

“Nash’s behaviour, by contrast, has been appalling throughout.

“He has shown absolutely no remorse for what he did and continued to deny the offence even when presented with incontrovertible evidence of his guilt.

“He will now spend a very considerable amount of time in jail, thanks in no small part to some excellent police work by the arresting officer and her colleague.

“I would also like to thank the dozens of other officers who worked so tirelessly to bring this truly dangerous individual to justice.”

Matt Evans, senior crown prosecutor for the CPS East Midlands, said: “Shane Nash subjected a young girl to a terrifying ordeal barely minutes from her home.

“The violent and merciless nature of the attack is reflected in today’s significant jail sentence.

Story continues

“We are grateful that we have been able to get involved at an early stage to build a compelling case, resulting in a guilty plea.

“The survivor in this case has suffered severe trauma and has a long journey of recovery ahead of her.

“I hope that this swift resolution without having to relive her ordeal and seeing Shane Nash behind bars for life will assist in that journey.”