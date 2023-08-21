Man ran from cops in kidnapped woman’s car, TN police say. She was dead in front seat

The search for a missing Ohio woman came to an end after a police chase with her accused kidnapper in Tennessee, authorities told news outlets.

Police in Cincinnati began looking for 36-year-old Kaitlyn Lynch on Aug. 18, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. That night, officers responded to reports of gunfire and arrived to find Lynch’s vehicle missing, along with other evidence that she may have been kidnapped, the newspaper reported.

The following morning, authorities hundreds of miles away in Tennessee were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a man wanted by authorities, WSMV reported. The pursuit spanned several counties and ended when the suspect drove across spike strips placed along U.S. Interstate 40, the station reported.

Inside the vehicle, police say officers found a woman dead in the front seat, the Enquirer reported.

While Tennessee authorities did not share the identity of the deceased woman, Ohio court records indicate it was Lynch, WLWT reported. According to police, the vehicle was hers, the station reported.

Police took the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Lance Miller, into custody, WXIX reported.

Records show Miller is facing charges of murder and kidnapping, multiple outlets reported.

Miller is a resident of Texas, WXIX reported. He is in custody in Tennessee and awaiting extradition to Ohio.

