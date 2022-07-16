Man Pushes Peanut Up Colorado Mountain Using Unconventional Body Part

A 53-year-old Colorado man didn’t crack under pressure as he pushed a peanut to reach a 14,115-foot summit this week.

Colorado Springs resident Bob Salem marked the end of his seven-day peanut pushing adventure when he finished his trek up Pikes Peak on Friday, KRCC reported.

The man did most of the push at night, he told the radio station, and went through roughly two dozen peanuts along the way.

Salem, however, didn’t use his hands to bring a peanut 12.6 miles to the top of the mountain.

The man decided to let his nose do the peanut push.

His nose got the aid of a “homemade contraption” – a CPAP sleep machine with a duct-taped spoon on it – during his journey, according to KRCC.

The peanut push with a nose, however, has occured three times before Salem.

The Travel Channel, in a segment on the mountain’s peanut pushers, highlighted Texas craftsman Bill Williams’ journey with a peanut to win a $50 bet in 1929.

In 1963, Ulysses Baxter pushed a peanut up the mountain in eight days, a record at the time.

Salem reportedly beat the previous record by one day.

Salem, who did the peanut push to celebrate Manitou Springs’ 150th birthday, is the first person in the 21st century to complete the push.

