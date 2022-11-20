Man pursued and fatally shot by law enforcement near Tenino Nov. 14 has been identified

A man who was pursued and later fatally shot in a confrontation with law enforcement near Tenino on Nov. 14 has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Phymor Tenry, 21, of Gresham, Oregon, died at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday.

Five people — three Lewis County deputies, a Centralia officer and a Chehalis officer — have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.

The investigation is being led by the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department, which released a narrative of events on Nov. 17.

About 11:40 a.m. Nov. 14, police were called to a suspicious vehicle at a Chevron gas station in Napavine, Lewis County. A Napavine police officer ran the car’s information and found it to have been stolen in an armed carjacking in Oregon. The officer then requested backup and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office got involved.

Two law enforcement units attempted to stop the vehicle, but it failed to yield and began to travel quickly north on I-5. A gun was fired at the officers and their vehicle was struck, according to the news release.

Not far up I-5, officers used spike strips to slow the suspect vehicle. However, the vehicle continued traveling north until it left the freeway at Exit 88 and stopped. The suspects then tried to carjack another car waiting at a traffic light, but when the driver didn’t get out of the car, that person was shot in the arm. The driver drove down the road to a safe location where a Centralia officer and Lewis County deputy rendered first aid. The driver was eventually taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the two suspects were able to carjack another car from the overpass area. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and police. The two suspects then drove down Old Highway 99 in the newly stolen vehicle before they stopped near Violet Prairie Road. One of the suspects got out of the bed of the truck and surrendered. That person had multiple gunshot wound injuries and was taken into custody, then to the hospital.

The other suspect, Tenry, drove another 50 feet before getting out of the car “in a confrontational manner” and verbally challenged the officers. Officers gave the suspect verbal commands, which they allegedly ignored. The suspect then pointed a handgun at the officers, which led to two officers firing at him. The suspect was struck multiple times and he died at the scene. No officers were injured.

Once the remaining suspect is released from the hospital, they will be booked into jail. The Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will be deciding the charges and handling the case once the investigation is complete.