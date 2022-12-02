Man punches clerk in the face, tries to stab her then steals cupcakes, Texas cops say

A customer walked into a convenience store and saw a man trying to stab the store clerk who had been punched to the ground, according to police in Texas.

The customer yelled at the man, telling him to stop, while also calling police at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, the Houston Police Department said in a Dec. 1 news release.

That’s when the man stopped assaulting the woman, grabbed some cupcakes and left the store, police said.

Investigators learned that before the customer yelled at the attacker, the man had “acted like a customer and walked around the store,” according to the release.

“But then (he) pulled out a knife, jumped over the counter and punched the female clerk in the face, causing her to fall to the ground,” police said. He tried to stab her many times, but she managed to hold onto his arm and prevent him from stabbing her, authorities said.

The man has not been identified by police.

If you know who he is, authorities ask you to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.

