Man pulls gun on woman in parking lot after she honked at him, Connecticut cops say

A man pulled out a gun and pointed it at a woman in a gas station parking lot after she honked her horn at him, according to police in Connecticut.

Now the 29-year-old man is facing charges, the Manchester Police Department announced in a Dec. 11 news release.

The “road rage” incident began after the woman tried driving into a Fuel+ gas station and convenience store parking lot the morning of Dec. 10 in Manchester, according to police.

She honked at another car that police said was partially blocking the entrance to the lot. The driver inside responded by waving his hands in the air toward her.

As she went into the convenience store, the man waited outside, according to police.

After she left the store and got into her car, the man approached her with a black handgun and pointed it at her, police said. Surveillance footage reviewed by police showed him pointing a gun in the parking lot, according to the release.

When the woman warned she was calling the police, he fled in his car, police said.

The man, of Middletown, was arrested a day later on an active arrest warrant during a traffic stop, police said.

He also had “an active re-arrest warrant out of Middletown,” according to police who said “both warrants were served.”

The man is charged with first-degree threatening with a firearm, second-degree breach of peace, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree intimidation based on bias/bigotry, police said.

According to police, he has a valid pistol permit in Connecticut but no registered firearms are listed under his name.

The man is being held on a $75,000 bond in the case as well as a $150 bond in connection with the separate warrant from Middletown, police said.

He’s due in court on Dec. 13, according to the release.

Information regarding his legal representation wasn’t immediately available on Dec. 12.

Manchester is about 10 miles east of Hartford.

