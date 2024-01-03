Man Pronounced Dead After Being Found Inside Plane Engine at Salt Lake City International Airport

The man was a ticketed passenger with a Denver boarding pass who accessed the airport's ramp area from an emergency exit door, according to authorities

getty Salt Lake City International Airport

A man was pronounced dead after he was found inside of an airplane engine at Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday, police said.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Park City, Utah resident Kyler Efinger, was a ticketed passenger with a boarding pass to Denver, according to a Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) news release.

Officers with SLCPD’s Airport Division responded to the scene of the incident at approximately 9:52 p.m. local time after a store manager inside the airport contacted dispatchers with the Airport Control Center.

The store manager reported "a disturbance" involving a passenger — Efinger — on the secured side of the terminal. The nature of the disturbance remains under investigation, police said.

When SLCPD officers responded, they were informed by Airport Control staff that the passenger had passed through an emergency exit door. A search for the passenger ensued, and it was determined that he had accessed the airport's ramp area from the emergency exit.

During the search, personal items including clothing and shoes were found on one of the airport's runways.

Related: 82-Year-Old Pilot Found Dead 4 Days After Taking Off in Home-Built Plane for 'Routine' Flight

At around 10:08 p.m., dispatchers informed SLCPD officers that the man was underneath a aircraft and had accessed an engine. FAA air traffic controllers notified the pilot to shut down the plane's engines.

Officers then located Efinger unconscious inside a wing-mounted engine of an occupied commercial plane on the deicing pad. The aircraft's engines were rotating at the time, however the specific stage of engine operation remains under investigation, the release said.

SLCPD officers, along with the Salt Lake City Fire Department and airport operations employees, removed the man from the engine intake cowling and secured the scene. They performed life-saving efforts including CPR and the administration of naloxone (a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose), but the man died at the scene.



Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Ground Crew Member at Alabama Airport Killed After Being 'Ingested' Into Engine of Parked Plane

SLCPD is working with the medical examiner's office to confirm the cause of death, which it said may include a toxicology report.

Passengers who were on the aircraft at the time of the incident were safely deplaned, and the incident did not disrupt overall operations at the airport, according to the release.

Multiple agencies are currently conducting separate investigations into Monday's incident, including the SLCPD, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.