Man pretends to tie laces to record video up girl’s dress at Starbucks, IL officials say

A 13-year-old girl who was secretly recorded while in the lobby of a Starbucks store in Illinois was one of many young girls who were inappropriately taped, authorities said.

Now, Matthew Morgan has been charged with one count of unauthorized video recording — victim under 18 and two counts of unauthorized video recording — no consent, authorities said.

The felony charges were filed after the 36-year-old Downers Grove man was accused of recording females at Goodwill and Starbucks, according to an Oct. 6 news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

No defense attorney is listed for Morgan.

An investigation into the man began on Sept. 23, when officers with the Downers Grove Police Department were called to a local Goodwill Store & Donation Center. Someone reported a man had photographed a woman who was changing in a fitting room.

“Following an investigation into the matter, it is alleged that while the woman was in the fitting room, a male, later identified as Morgan, placed his phone in record mode and then put the phone under the changing room stall door,” authorities said.

As part of the investigation, the agency learned that Morgan also recorded a 13-year-old girl in a Hinsdale Starbucks lobby on Sept. 8, according to the release. He pressed record on his phone, then put the phone under the teen’s dress while pretending to tie his shoelaces, authorities said.

The day after the Starbucks incident, authorities said Morgan pretended to shop at a Goodwill store with his teenage daughter “when he began recording on his phone and then placed the phone underneath a changing room door.”

“The allegations that Mr. Morgan secretly videotaped innocent females in an inappropriate manner, two while they were in a changing room and one thirteen-year-old girl at a Starbucks are extremely disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

In executing a search warrant, investigators said they found about 260 videos of young girls being secretly recorded at various places, including Goodwill, Starbucks and Target.

Story continues

Morgan first appeared in court Friday, Oct. 6, according to the release. The judge ordered several pre-trial release conditions, including home confinement, weapons surrender, electronic device monitoring and no contact with any children who are not his own kids.

His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 30.

McClatchy News requested comment from Starbucks, Goodwill and Target on Oct. 9.

Downers Grove is part of the Chicago metropolitan area.

Son of Buc-ee’s co-founder secretly recorded people in dad’s bathroom, Texas reports say

Hidden cameras found in Starbucks bathrooms in NC tourist town, cops say. Man arrested

Man hid camera in employee restroom, Louisiana cops say. His sister-in-law found it

Patient finds camera recording her in chiropractor’s exam room, Colorado police say