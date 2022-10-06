Man pleads no contest to murdering Oceano activist, faces 30 years to life in prison

A Grover Beach man has pleaded no contest to murdering an elderly Oceano activist, according to a San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson.

David Krause, 42, entered pleas to the charges of murder and elder abuse on Oct. 4. He faces a sentence of 30 years to life in prison, according to court documents.

Krause waived his right to a trial by jury and will attend a hearing at the San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Oct. 27, where the court will decide on his sentence, the court documents said.

Larry Bross, a 90-year-old former history teacher and community activist, was found dead in his Oceano home on Jan. 23, 2019. David Krause of Grover Beach pleaded no contest to the murder on Oct. 4, 2022.

Krause was arrested in 2021 on suspicion of killing Lawrence “Larry” Bross, a 90-year-old retired history teacher and activist. Bross was found dead in his home in 2019.

Bross died by “multiple chop force traumatic injuries,” the Sheriff’s Office told The Tribune in 2019.

Krause was not arrested until nearly two years later, in April 2021, after DNA forensic evidence helped identify him as the suspect.

At a preliminary hearing in October 2021, investigators testified that Krause visited Bross’ home about a week before the killing and had a tool similar to the one used in the crime. It had a hammer head on one end and a bladed axe on the other that appeared to be a drywall or roofing hammer.

“Krause was in the area with the type of weapon used during the (murder),” Deputy District Attorney Julie Antos said at the hearing and noted that DNA evidence collected from Krause’s left shoe matched Bross’ blood.

Krause had accompanied his wife to the house on a cleaning job, she told investigators. He had recently been released from prison after being convicted of burglaries in 2016 and 2018.