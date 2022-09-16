Man pleads guilty to threatening to 'bomb' Merriam-Webster offices over gender definitions

Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A California man pleaded guilty last week to threatening "to shoot up and bomb" dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster's offices over its inclusive gender definitions and making similar threats to various other people and institutions, federal prosecutors announced. 

Jeremy David Hanson, 34, admitted to threatening Merriam-Webster, the president of the University of North Texas, the Walt Disney company, the governor of California, the mayor of New York City, a rabbi and professors at Loyola Marymount University in California, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts Wednesday.

Hanson, who was arrested in April, “frequently selected the object of his threatening communications because of the gender, gender identity and/or sexual orientation of various persons,” prosecutors announced.

Copies of the soon to be released eleventh edition of the Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary are seen at the company's headquarters office in Springfield, Mass., June 18, 2003.
Hanson is convicted of two counts of interstate communication of threatening communications to commit violence, one for his threats to Merriam-Webster and another for threats against the University of North Texas president.  He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the Attorney’s office. A federal district judge will set his sentence.

Hanson sent several threatening messages to Merriam-Webster over the course of a few days in October.

Using the handle “@anonYmous,” he commented “There is no such thing as ‘gender identity.’ The imbecile who wrote this entry should be hunted down and shot,” on the website’s definition of “female,” according to the announcement.

Six days later, Hanson used the “Contact Us” page on Merriam-Webster’s website to write “I am going to shoot up and bomb your offices for lying and creating fake definitions… Boys aren’t girls, and girls aren’t boys… I will assassinate your top editor,” according to the attorney's office. That threat resulted in the company shutting down its offices in Springfield, Massachusetts, and New York City for five business days, the office said.

Merriam-Webster has in recent years updated definitions to be more inclusive of language surrounding gender identities, including adding "they" as a nonbinary, singular pronoun in 2019.

“Jeremy Hanson is now a convicted felon after admitting to making hate-fueled threats of violence related to the LGBTQ+ community,” Joseph Bonavolonta, a special FBI agent in Boston, was quoted in Wednesday's announcement.  “If you believe you are a victim or a witness to similar conduct, we encourage you to report it to the FBI so we can hold the perpetrators behind these crimes accountable for their actions, like we did in this case.”

The attorney’s office offered a hotline for anyone who wants to report hate crimes and similar incidents: 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669).

Contributing: Christine Fernando, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man made bomb threat against Merriam-Webster over gender definitions

