Man pleads guilty to murder for Fort Worth shooting death during attempted robbery

A 23-year-old Haltom City man accused of shooting and killing a man during an attempted robbery in 2021 pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Kenny Ventura pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of Carl Hockett, 38, on June 19, 2021, the district attorney’s office said in a tweet.

Hockett died from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, according to officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police said at the time that Hockett was shot in east Fort Worth by an assailant trying to rob him.

Ventura was the second man arrested and charged.

Jeremy Wayne Perez, 27, of Haltom City, was also arrested and still faces a charge of capital murder by terroristic threat. He’s being held without bond.

Court records indicate Perez may have a trial date assigned on May 22.

This story contains information from the Star-Telegram archives.