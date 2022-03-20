Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in stabbing death in downtown Calgary

Antoine Joel Gros Ventre Boy pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday. (Calgary Police Service - image credit)

Antoine Gros Ventre Boy pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday in the downtown stabbing death of Paul March.

Earlier statements from Calgary Police alleged March, 62, heard a fight between a man and a woman in James Short Park on June 30th and that he confronted the suspect after hearing the woman tell the man to stop hitting her.

According to the agreed statement of facts, read in court Friday, March pushed Gros Ventre Boy, who then pulled a bladed object from his satchel.

As March fled, he fell and hit his head on the bumper of a parked car. Gros Ventre Boy caught up to March and stabbed him once.

Gros Ventre Boy then fled the scene.

The agreed statement of facts says police found March that night and he was able to speak with officers and was walking on his own.

March was then taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition.

Days later on July 3, March died. According to the autopsy he died from an infection to the wound.

A Gladue report, which is an examination into an Aboriginal offender's upbringing, has been ordered ahead of Gros Ventre Boy's sentencing.