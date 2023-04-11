Man pleads guilty to Fort Worth murder in January 2022 slaying of 23-year-old man

The man who shot and killed a 23-year-old in Fort Worth on Jan. 8, 2022, has pleaded guilty to murder and been sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to court documents.

Dominique Amari Davis, 23, pleaded guilty March 29 to murdering Curtis Dwayne Sims Jr. in a parking lot at an apartment complex in the 8500 block of Aventine Lane, in north Fort Worth.

Police responded to the shooting around 2 p.m. that day to find Sims lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries and Davis was arrested later that day.

Court records indicate Davis was being held on $200,000 bond before he pleaded guilty and remained in jail.

Curtis Sims Sr. told the Star-Telegram he doesn’t think 15 years is a strong enough sentence for killing his son.

Sims Jr. had multiple scholarship offers from colleges including TCU and Sam Houston State, Sims. Sr. said. When he was in high school, Sims Jr. attended dual-credit courses at Tarrant County College and dreamed of going on to become a chemical engineer.

“He told me when he was young he wanted to make the water better for me and his family and the world,” Sims Sr. said. “He decided chemical engineering was the way to do that.”

Since his son was killed, Sims. Sr. said he hasn’t stopped grieving. He thinks about his son every day and can’t sleep at night.

“He was a loving son, brother, uncle,” Sims Sr. said. “He loved his family and his family loved him. He was our glue.”

This story contains information from the Star-Telegram’s archives.