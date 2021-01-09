Dozens charged in Capitol siege, including Florida man carrying Nancy Pelosi's lectern and Arizona man wearing fur hat and horns

Federal authorities continue to round up and arrest people charged in the deadly insurrection in the U.S. Capitol, including the man seen carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern.

Through Friday, the Justice Department has filed at least 55 criminal cases tied to the riot at the Capitol that left five dead. Among the charges are: carrying a loaded hand gun and Molotov cocktails and making a threat against Pelosi.

The cases include more than 16 men and women facing charges in federal district court and 40 others arrested and charged in Superior Court in Washington, D.C.

"We are far from done. The rioting and destruction we saw will not be tolerated by the FBI ... We will continue to investigate all allegations of criminal activity," said Steven D'Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington office. "Just because you've left the D.C. region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out that you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol."

On Saturday morning, authorities arrested Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli, of Arizona, the man seen wearing red, white and blue face paint and a bearskin headdress with horns in viral photos from the Capitol.

Chansley told authorities that he traveled to D.C. in a group "with other ‘patriots’ from Arizona, at the request of the President that all ‘patriots’ come to D.C. on January 6, 2021,” a charging affidavit accompanying the arrest warrant stated.

Cases are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's office and investigated jointly with the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service, Capitol Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Adam Johnson, 36, of Parrish, Florida, was in the Pinellas County Jail on Saturday morning, on a warrant from the U.S. Marshal's office, Pinellas County Sheriff's office records show. A news release from the Justice Department alleges Johnson removed the speaker's lectern from where it had been stored.

Nick Ochs, co-founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys, was arrested as he landed in Honolulu on Thursday night, several media outlets reported. Others arrested Friday include Richard Barnett, a self-employed contractor from Arkansas photographed holding mail from Pelosi's desk and Derrick Evans, recently elected to the West Virginia legislature.

The complaints make it clear the authorities were scouring Twitter and Parler accounts as far back as November to gather evidence on those involved in Wednesday's insurrection.

Ochs is charged with one count of unlawful entry into a restricted building or grounds and the complaint notes he posted a photo to his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon of himself and another individual smoking cigarettes inside the Capitol. The complaint also cites his Wednesday night interview on CNN.

During the interview, Ochs said: “We didn’t have to break in, I just walked in and filmed.” CNN also reported that Ochs said he was working as a professional journalist.

Timeline: How a Trump mob stormed the US Capitol, forcing Washington into lockdown

Ochs, a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran, unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the Legislature last year, the Star Advertiser reported. His LinkedIn page stated he was vice chairman of President Donald Trump’s Hawaii campaign in 2016.

Barnett, 60, was photographed during the riot Wednesday holding mail from Pelosi's desk. The self-employed contractor, nicknamed "Bigo," bragged on camera Wednesday outside the Capitol about how he was escorted out, but not arrested.

Not Antifa: Capitol mob drew Trump supporters of all stripes, from a fireman to a 'QAnon shaman'

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during a riot inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. Authorities arrested Barnett on Friday.

Evans, the West Virginia legislator who recorded himself storming the Capitol, was arrested and charged with illegally entering the building.

Several documents filed Friday emphasized that a restricted building or grounds can include any posted, cordoned or otherwise restricted area where someone is being protected by the Secret Service or during "a special event of national significance."

As the riot began, Vice President Mike Pence was presiding over a joint session to count electoral college results.

Federal prosecutors also announced charges for Lonnie Coffman, of Falkville, Alabama, who they say had 11 Molotov cocktail devices "ready to go" when he was arrested during the breach and riot at the Capitol on Wednesday. The homemade explosives contained gasoline and materials amounting to "homemade napalm.”

In a Justice Department press call on Friday, prosecutors revealed authorities responding to a separate report of possible pipe bombs found a pickup truck with Alabama plates. Inside were the Molotov cocktails, an M4 carbine and two handguns.

The bombs were constructed from Mason jars, golf tees and cloth rags, according to court documents. A charging affidavit filed Friday revealed Coffman was apprehended trying to return to his truck, despite a significant police perimeter surrounding the area, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

Coffman isn't the only one with a weapons possession charge.

As Christopher Michael Alberts of Maryland was being escorted away from the Capitol on Wednesday, an officer noticed a bulge on Alberts' hip, a complaint stated. A closer inspection revealed two separate holsters, one with a 9 mm weapon with a single round in the chamber and a fully loaded 12-round magazine and the other with a second fully loaded 12-round magazine. Alberts also was wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a backpack with a gas mask, pocketknife and an MRE.

Alberts told officers he was carrying the gun for personal protection and didn't intend to use it to harm anyone.

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said Friday the Justice Department would "spare no resources in holding accountable those responsible" for the murder of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick. No arrests have been made in that specific incident.

These are the charges filed in federal district court:

Adam Johnson, Parrish, Florida

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; theft of government property; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Was in custody in the Pinellas County Jail in Florida on Saturday morning, on a hold from the U.S. Marshal's office.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, Arizona

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The Justice Department noted he "carried a spear, approximately 6 feet in length, with an American flag tied just below the blade."

Doug Jensen, Des Moines, Iowa

Charges: not yet known

In custody Saturday in the Polk County Jail in Polk County, Iowa, according to the Des Moines Register.

Jensen, wearing a Tshirt emblazoned with a QAnon shirt and bald eagle, was seen in multiple photos.

Derrick Evans, West Virginia

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Justice Department alleges Evans streamed live to his Facebook page a video of himself joining and encouraging a crowd unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol.

In the video, Evans is allegedly seen crossing the threshold of the doorway into the U.S. Capitol and shouting, “We’re in, we’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”

Cleveland Meredith, residence not listed

Charge: making interstate threats to Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Richard Barnett, Gravette, Arkansas

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; theft of public money, property or records.

A Trump supporter who attended a "Stop the Steal" rally in Northwest Arkansas in November, Barnett has a long history of financial woes, online records show.

Earlier this year, he tapped a COVID-19 government relief program meant to help struggling businesses amid the pandemic.

Lonnie Coffman, Alabama

Charges: possession of an unregistered firearm (destructive device) and carrying a pistol without a license.

It is alleged his vehicle contained 11 explosive devices known as Molotov cocktails and firearms.

It is further alleged he was in possession of two firearms.

Mark Leffingwell, residence not listed

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; assault on a federal law enforcement officer; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Leffingwell allegedly entered the Senate side of the Capitol and when stopped by law enforcement, struck an officer in the helmet and chest.

Christopher Alberts, Maryland

Charges: carrying or having readily accessible, on the grounds of the United States Capitol Building, a firearm and ammunition.

Alberts was carrying a Taurus G2C, 9mm handgun and 9mm caliber ammunition.

Bradley Rukstales, Illinois

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The CEO of an Illinois company who lives in Central Florida, Rukstales told CBS Chicago: "It was the single worst personal decision of my life."

His employer, Cogensia, released a statement Friday saying he had been fired.

Rukstales told CBS Chicago: “I have no excuse for my actions and wish that I could take them back."

Joshua Pruitt, residence not listed

Charge: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Pruitt told reporters with News 3 in Virginia he traveled to D.C. because, “Trump asked all the patriots to show up, so I did.”

He added that by the time he arrived, the walls fencing the Capitol had already been breached and he walked right in but was quickly arrested.

“I was hoping to go in and talk to the Senate and the House and actually speak,” Sweet said during the TV interview. “First of all, you're not going to get in there unless you walk right in.”

Matthew Council, Florida

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Council allegedly unlawfully entered the Capitol building, and when stopped by law enforcement, he pushed the officer.

Cindy Fitchett, Virginia

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Michael Curzio, Fla.

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Douglas Sweet, Hudgins, Virginia

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Terry Brown, Pennsylvania

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Thomas Gallagher, no residence listed

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Contributing: Melissa Brown, Montgomery (Ala.) Advertiser

