Man ordered to pay up over $270k of illegal income from online betting

SINGAPORE — A 59-year-old male Singaporean was ordered to pay more than $270,000 to the government for benefits believed to be gained by his illegal online betting activities.

Lee Ah Kwee was sentenced to 15 months’ jail and fined $351,000 back in May 2017 for acting as a bookmaker and buying an illegal lottery ticket, after a joint investigation between the Criminal Investigation Department and Commercial Affairs Department (CAD).

According to a police media release on Thursday (9 April), Lee was then ordered to pay a sum of $273,545.99 to the government on 14 February.

Police investigations revealed that between 20 August 2013 and 10 July 2014, Lee roped in agents to accept illegal bets via online soccer betting accounts in connection with several international soccer events, including FIFA World Cup 2014.

He also bought an illegal lottery ticket to enter a 4D draw via text message.

On 26 January 2017, Lee was convicted under Section 5(3)(a) of the Betting Act and Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act.

During the period under assessment, he accumulated an unexplained wealth of $273,545.99. CAD eventually sought a confiscation order against him to have this residual illegal income forfeited.

Under Section 5(1) of the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act, any person who is convicted of a serious offence is subjected to have the benefits derived by him from criminal conduct confiscated.

