Man opens fire on police from back seat of patrol vehicle, California cops say

Don Sweeney
·1 min read

A 42-year-old man opened fire with a hidden gun from the back seat of a patrol vehicle just after his arrest, California police reported.

Officers returned fire, injuring the man and setting off a standoff that lasted several hours before he surrendered Friday, March 10, the Ontario Police Department said in a news release.

Christopher Urena of San Dimas faces charges including attempted murder of a police officer, the release said.

Officers contacted Urena at 3:12 p.m. while investigating reports of a disabled vehicle and arrested him on a warrant, the release said.

While in the back of a patrol vehicle, Urena pulled out a concealed handgun and shot at the officers, police said.

Officers returned fire and Urena barricaded himself inside the vehicle for several hours before surrendering, the release said.

He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said. No officers or bystanders were hurt.

Police ask that anyone with information call 909-986-6711 or detective Gregg Clinton at 909-408-1033.

Ontario is a city of 178,000 people about 40 miles east of Los Angeles.

