Man who offered to give women massages jailed for rape and sexual assault

Cosmin Pascu has been jailed for 15 years (Met Police)

A man has been jailed for raping a woman and sexually assaulting three others after meeting them at parties and offering them massages.

Cosmin Pascu, 43, would prey on young women in the Chelsea area where lived, Isleworth Crown Court had heard.

The sexual assaults and rapes took place between December 2020 and June 2021.

In most incidents he would offer to give young woman a massage at parties before assauting or raping them.

However, in one case the victim, a professional masseuse, attended Pascu’s home address after he booked a massage. Soon after she arrived and began the treatment he turned on her and sexually assaulted her.

Pascu, of Imperial Wharf, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for two counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault on Wednesday.

In each case the victims reported the crime to police and investigations were launched. They were supported by specialist officers.

Officers were able to link the offences in March 2021 due to the same pattern of behaviour and identified Pascu as the suspect after tracing his phone.

He was arrested by the Territorial Support Group on Kings Road, Chelsea, in December 2021.

Detective Sergeant Sophie McLoughlin, said: “Pascu is a predator and a danger to women. I applaud the victims in this case for reporting their ordeals and for their bravery throughout the investigation and court process.

“It is thanks to them that we have been able to convict this man of his crimes and prevent him from offending further.

“I cannot imagine what they went through or how difficult this process has been for them.

“Pascu targeted young women at parties and was persuasive and persistent in his efforts to place them in a vulnerable situation before attacking them.

“Male violence against women is deplorable and it is a priority for the Met to target those responsible and stop them offending.

“I ask any person who is a victim of rape or sexual assault, regardless of when it occurred, to report it to police. We will treat your allegations seriously and support you throughout the process.”