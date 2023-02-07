Give this man the MVP: Season highlights show why Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s top player

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of winning the second MVP award of his career, and it’s not hard to see why.

Mahomes led the NFL in statistics like yards, touchdowns and quarterback ranking and lapped the field in metrics like expected points added. He broke an NFL single-season record with 5,614 yards. A league-high 6.3% of his throws resulted in touchdowns. He had a career-high four game-winning drives. He threw a touchdown in every game he played and multiple touchdowns in all but five.

So it’s widely expected Mahomes’ name will be called during Thursday’s NFL Awards event. Before that happens, The Star looked back at the season as a whole and his big accomplishments in each game. Those are encapsulated in a special edition of The Star.

Subscribers can view the e-edition of that section, and anyone can order a print of it mailed to their home.

The cover of the Patrick Mahomes special section published by The Kansas City Star.

More coverage of Patrick Mahomes & the MVP race

Analysis: Patrick Mahomes lost his top wideout. Here’s how he got even better this year anyway

Week 18 highlight: Patrick Mahomes stretches for Chiefs TD that fans think may have wrapped up MVP award

Patrick Mahomes age: Mahomes is oldest of AFC playoff starting QBs, so appreciate precious present

Expert analysis: NFL writers across the country share reasons why Patrick Mahomes should win MVP award