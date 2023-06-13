Man murdered in Saturday shooting at Beaufort hotel identified as Hardeeville resident

The victim of a Saturday night murder at Beaufort’s Quality Inn has been identified as 24-year-old Hardeeville man Jaquavious Washington as police continue their search for the shooter.

Washington was pronounced dead at the scene just before 11:30 Saturday night, said Beaufort County Coroner David Ott. An autopsy was completed Monday afternoon.

Beaufort Police say a dispute broke out during a party in one of the hotel’s ground-floor banquet rooms, with the suspected gunman threatening multiple times to shoot Washington, said spokesperson Dep. Chief Stephenie Price. As Washington drove away from the hotel around 11 p.m., striking an uninjured pedestrian on his way out, the shooter fired several shots at the moving car, which became stuck on a nearby curb.

Washington was gunned down as he tried to run from the stranded car, according to the Sunday press release. The suspect fled on foot.

Washington’s obituary names him as a native of the Stuart Point area in northern Beaufort County. Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.

Port Royal resident Justin Rakeem Parker was named as a person of interest shortly after the deadly shooting. Price did not answer questions about how Parker was identified as a key witness, and would not say how many shots were fired in total.

Anyone with information on the Saturday night murder is encouraged to call Sgt. Fritz at 843-322-7913 or the Beaufort Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 843-322-7938, referencing case No. 23B24199.