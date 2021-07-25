Man missing in Gatineau River near Wakefield, Que.

The Wakefield covered bridge over the Gatineau River in La Pêche, Que., pictured in 2019. (CBC - image credit)

Police in Wakefield, Que., are searching for a man who went missing in the Gatineau River near the covered bridge.

In a release sent Sunday afternoon, police with the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais said they had been conducting a search since 1 p.m.

According to police, the man went underwater while swimming with friends and never resurfaced. A diving team from the Sûreté du Québec is en route, the release noted.

The covered bridge near Wakefiled has been a controversial swimming spot for years. Residents complain of garbage left by tourists, and police have periodically warned residents that the popular summer pastime of jumping off the bridge is prohibited.

In 2015, a 23-year-old Algonquin College student died after drinking alcohol and swimming from the rocks beneath the bridge.

The municipality of La Pêche designated the rocks around the bridge as a park so they could enforce strict rules around alcohol consumption and hours of access in the area.