Man mauled by leopard after paying $150 for ‘full contact experience’

A black panther strolls through its enclosure at the Zooparc de Beauval in Saint-Aignan, central France (AFP via Getty Images)

A man in Florida has been mauled by a black leopard in a savage attack after he paid $150 for a âfull-contact experienceâ with the dangerous animal, a report has claimed.

Dwight Turner had to undergo multiple surgeries after he was attacked by a leopard at a home on Earnest Boulevard, Davie, on 31 August, a report by Local 10 News said.

According to the broadcaster, a report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC) Commission says the victimâs scalp was âhanging from his head and his right ear was torn in half.â

The man who owns the residence charged the 50-year-old $150 (Â£116) for a âfull-contact experienceâ with his black leopard, allowing him to âplay with it, rub its belly and take pictures,â investigators said.

The FWC reportedly said that when Mr Turner walked inside of the animals enclosure it attacked him.

The 50-year-old is said to have sustained severe injuries and spent a week in the emergency room following the incident, his attorneys said.

A picture obtained by Local 10 News shows Mr Turnerâs heavily bandaged head and ear following the attack.

A Facebook page reportedly run by Mr Poggi says he runs an animal sanctuary for rare and endangered animals. Authorities say he is licensed to have the leopard.

Mr Poggi has been charged with allowing full contact with an extremely dangerous animal and was cited for maintaining captive wildlife in an unsafe condition, according to the broadcaster.

Attempts to contact Mr Poggi by Local 10 News at his residence were unsuccessful.

Mr Turnerâs attorney has said that the entire experience was illegal and any waiver that his client may have signed before the experience would be void.

