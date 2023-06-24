Man making gunpowder ‘severely’ hurt in explosion at NC mountain home, sheriff says

A man whose wife said he was making gunpowder was “severely” hurt in an explosion at their home in the N.C. mountains early Friday, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies stabilized the man until EMS arrived and took him to a hospital, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Friday.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the explosion, which occurred about 1 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man’s wife told WLOS that the gunpowder he was making exploded in their home on Ralph Taylor Road in Franklin. She was in bed when she heard a loud boom, according to the station.

“On arrival, deputies found one male that had sustained severe, life threatening injuries,” sheriff’s officials said.

“We applaud our deputies for their quick thinking and bravery to save this man’s life,” according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Making black powder is legal and no permit is needed if it’s for personal and not commercial use, according the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.