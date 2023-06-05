Man lures child to his car and kidnaps her — until she finds way to flee, official says

A driver pulled up to an 11-year-old girl walking down the street in New Jersey and kidnapped her, a prosecutor said.

He first lured her to his car, a white Kia, and “convinced” her to get in around 5:30 p.m. on May 30 in Asbury Park, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Raquan M. Folk, 29, drove the child about 2 miles away to Neptune Township where he stopped the car and told her to “disrobe,” the prosecutor’s office said in a June 5 news release.

The girl asked if she could use a bathroom — causing him to drive to a service station where she escaped and ran away, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

The child “flagged down a passerby” and Folk was arrested on June 1, Santiago said.

Folk is facing charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree luring a child, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child via sexual conduct, according to the release.

McClatchy News attempted to reach Folk’s attorney for comment on June 5.

During his arrest, he was “taken into custody without incident” and brought to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution ahead of a detention hearing, Santiago said.

The state is filing a motion to keep Folk detained as the criminal case is pending in court, according to the release.

Members of the public with more information on the incident, or about Folk, should contact prosecutor’s office detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443.

Asbury Park is about 35 miles south of New York City.

