Man with ‘lucky feeling’ rushes to buy Michigan lottery ticket, then bursts into tears

One man’s “lucky feeling” led him to purchase a Michigan lottery ticket and win the jackpot.

The 58-year-old man from Genesee County was on the Michigan Lottery app watching the prize money for The Jack grow, he told Michigan Lottery officials, according to a Thursday, Oct. 27, news release.

The Jack is an add-on Club Keno game where players pick eight numbers to try and match the Club Keno numbers drawn, according to the Michigan Lottery website. The jackpot grows until someone matches all eight numbers and wins.

The Genesee County man — who chose to remain anonymous — got a “lucky feeling,” and “ told my wife we needed to go buy a ticket right away,” the news release said.

The couple got to a restaurant, and the man immediately filled out his betting slip with the numbers 11-14-16-26-33-41-65-71 — and all eight matched the drawing, officials said.

He scanned his ticket, but “when confetti came up on the screen and confirmed the winning amount, I didn’t believe it,” he told lottery officials. “I exited out of the app and then logged in again and scanned my ticket a second time. When the confetti and winning amount came up on the screen again, I burst into tears!”

He won $261,377 from the drawing, lottery officials said.

“Winning is overwhelming and amazing! I can’t believe that lucky feeling I had paid off,” he told lottery officials. He plans to use the money to pay bills and go on vacation.

The man purchased his winning ticket at Fifty Nine West in Highland, Michigan, officials said.

Genesee County is about 70 miles northwest of Detroit.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Man learns he won Powerball prize on way to work — but couldn’t tell Michigan family

He was ‘very calm’ when he won huge in Missouri lottery. But the calm didn’t last

‘Last minute’ decision to buy a lottery ticket brings Indiana woman ‘sense of relief’