Man in life-threatening condition after garage fire in Scarborough

The fire marshal is investigating after a two-alarm fire in Scarborough. (CBC - image credit)

One person is in life-threatening condition after a fire fully engulfed a garage in Scarborough on Saturday morning.

Toronto Fire Services responded to a call just after 5 a.m. near Homestead Road and Coronation Drive.

The fire, which was close to other homes, was quickly upgraded to two-alarm, Toronto Fire Services tweeted.

A man in his 70s was taken to a hospital burn unit in life-threatening condition, Toronto EMS deputy commander Arnon Goldenberg told CBC Toronto.

The fire marshal is currently investigating, Toronto police tweeted.