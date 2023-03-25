Man left with head injury after attack at west London Tube station

A man police wish to speak to in connection with the incident (British Transport Police)

Police have released CCTV images after a man was attacked at a West London Tube station and left with a large wound to his forehead.

Officers at the British Transport Police said the victim was attacked on the platform at Fulham Broadway station between 5pm and 5.20pm on March 4.

They said he was struck near the edge of the station platform, suffering a “large and deep wound” to the forehead.

They said they would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images as he may have information which could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016, quoting reference number 23000257765.