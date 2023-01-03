Man leaps out of dock and flees court after receiving prison sentence

Nicholas Bunclark remains at large - Handout/Merseyside Police

A defendant managed to bolt from the dock of a crown court on Tuesday after being handed a 16-month sentence for actual bodily harm.

Nicholas Bunclark ran after a judge gave him the custodial sentence at Liverpool Crown Court.

The 30-year-old remained at large on Tuesday, with Merseyside Police issuing his mugshot in the hope it would help lead to recapture.

Bunclark had been convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over an attack at a hostel in Southport on Nov 19, 2021.

The defendant, from Netherton, Merseyside, had initially buried his head in his hands after being informed of his sentence, according to the Liverpool Echo.

He was then allowed a brief interaction with his mother before officers attempted to lead him down to the cells.

But at this stage Bunclark vaulted out of the unsecured dock. Officers were unable to restrain him in a brief tussle and he then escaped the courtroom entirely.

Officers still looking

It initially appeared that Bunclark had not managed to escape the court building. A heightened security presence was said to be around the court in the wake of the escape attempt.

Patrolling guards were also seen keeping watch outside, while several other cases were adjourned as a result of the incident.

Merseyside Police confirmed that “officers are still searching for Bunclark” and appealed for the public's help.

A spokesman for HM Courts and Tribunals Service said: “The strict security measures we have in place ensure escapes from court custody are extremely rare and our staff and the police are now working together to recapture the offender.”