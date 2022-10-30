Petrol bombs thrown at Border Force immigration centre in Dover

Dover - REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A man threw petrol bombs at a Border Force migrant processing centre in Dover on Sunday.

The attacker drove to the Tug Haven facility in a white Seat vehicle, before getting out and throwing three petrol bombs, a photographer at the scene said.

The witness added that fireworks were attached to the bombs, one of which did not detonate.

Kent Police were called to The Viaduct at 11.22am, and one minor injury was reported. The suspect has been identified and located.

Police were unable to confirm reports that the suspect had died and said inquiries were ongoing.

By the afternoon, the scene had been cordoned off and forensic teams were working in the area.

Dover - REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Natalie Elphicke, the Conservative MP for Dover, said she was "deeply shocked" by the incident.

"I understand that the Dover immigration centre that is at the Port of Dover was firebombed with a number of devices, before an individual then committed suicide," she told LBC.

She said the motivation of the perpetrator was so far unknown, but the centre is "a well-known facility" where small boats arrive before people are taken to the Manston asylum processing centre in Kent.

"It's an absolutely dreadful situation that we have now at Dover," she added. "I understand that all the people who are at the centre are being looked after and precautions are being made for their safety."

Ms Elphicke also said: "I think it is fair to say that tensions have been running high over the last period."

Dover - STEVE FINN

Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, tweeted: "I am being kept regularly updated by the police.

"My sympathies are with those involved and my thanks and admiration are with Kent Police and Border Force officers as they go about their essential work to keep us safe."

Ms Elphicke said Mr Jenrick will visit both Dover and the Manston processing centre to "take charge of the situation".

A Home Office spokesman said: "We are aware of an incident at Western Jet Foil, Dover, and police are in attendance. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage."