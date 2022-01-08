Man killed in two-vehicle rural Sedgwick County, Kansas, wreck identified

Officers have identified the man killed in Friday morning’s two-vehicle wreck that injured two other people in rural Sedgwick County.

Peder Simmons was killed in the wreck, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office accident bulletin released Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office previously said the man killed was 36. The other passenger in the vehicle he drove, who appears to be his wife, was seriously injured in the wreck. She was listed in Friday’s report, which didn’t include names, as being 38.

The 19-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash had minor injuries, the report shows.

The wreck happened around 9:09 a.m. Friday in the intersection of 295th Street West and 21st Street North, which is west of Wichita and just north of Garden Plain.

The sheriff’s office said Friday that the driver killed was headed north on 295th Street West in a Toyota Camry and ran a stop sign at 21st Street North, causing the driver of a Ford Focus, who was headed east on 21st, to hit the Camry on the driver’s side door.

The man died at the scene. The other two people injured were taken to area hospitals.