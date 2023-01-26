Man killed when he steps into traffic and is struck by SUV on I-184 Connector, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along the I-184 Connector after he “stepped into traffic,” state police said.

The 20-year-old Boise man was in the eastbound lanes of the Connector near Milepost 2 when he was struck by a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. The SUV was driven by a 41-year-old Nampa woman.

The man died at the scene from his injuries, state police said.

Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked for roughly three hours as emergency personnel investigated the crash, according to the release.

The Idaho Statesman has reached out to the Idaho State Police for additional information.