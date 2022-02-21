Man killed in stabbing during fight near a bus stop in Elk Grove, police say

A man was killed in a stabbing Sunday night during a fight in the area of a bus stop just west of Highway 99 in Elk Grove, police said.

The stabbing was reported about 6:45 p.m. near Sheldon and Lewis Stein roads. Despite attempts to save his life, the victim died, the Elk Grove Police Department announced on social media.

Police said he had been involved in a fight with another man at or near the bus stop. Officials said the investigation was still in its initial phase and did not release any further information.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the man killed after his family has been properly notified.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the fatal stabbing to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 916-714-5115.