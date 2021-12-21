Man is killed in shooting by Ontario police

A map of the Inland Empire area showing where a man was fatally shot by police in Ontario

A man was killed Monday night in a shooting by Ontario police, authorities said.

Officers responded about 5 p.m. to a report of a woman yelling for help at a Quality Inn at 514 N. Vineyard Ave., said Officer Eliseo Guerrero, a spokesman for the Ontario Police Department.

The hotel is located near Ontario International Airport.

When they arrived, officers encountered a man and an injured woman inside a room, Guerrero said.

At some point, the officers opened fire, he said. The man was declared dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries she suffered before officers arrived, Guerrero said.

While searching the room, officers found narcotics and had to vacate the premises so a hazardous materials team could clear the room for reentry, he said.

Further information, including whether the man was armed, what prompted officers to shoot and how many officers fired their guns, was not available late Monday night.

