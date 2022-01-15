Man killed in shooting near downtown Raleigh identified by police

Raleigh police have identified Anthony Lamar Alexander, as the 35-year-old man killed Monday night in a shooting near downtown Raleigh.

Alexander was one of two people shot Jan. 10 on the 500 block of E. Edenton St. Police have not identified the second victim, a woman whose injuries were not life threatening.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Monday. Raleigh police officials said they believe the victims were targeted and that the shooting was not random. No suspects or arrests have been announced.

Raleigh police said they are still investigating the shooting.

The killing is the second in Raleigh this year, following the stabbing death of a 57 year-old man on New Bern Avenue earlier this month.

Raleigh police are asking anyone with information on the Edenton Street shooting to call Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-4357.