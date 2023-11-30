Man killed in shooting at Fresno apartment complex identified by police. Two fled scene

The 51-year-old man killed in a central Fresno apartment complex was identified Thursday by police.

Luis Valencia was shot about 10 p.m. Monday in the at Parc Grove Commons complex on Clinton Avenue between First and Fresno streets, police said in a Thursday update.

Officers arrived to find him suffering from a gunshot wound before attempting life-saving efforts, police said.

He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Police at the scene said a disturbance may have happened prior to the violence, and two suspects fled. Investigators have not revealed a motive or the relationship between the three.

The killing marked the 32nd intentional homicide of the year, police said. There were 54 the same time last year.

Anyone with information on the homicide can call police at 559-621-7000.

Luis Valencia, 51, was killed in a shooting Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, Fresno police said.