Man killed in shooting at Arlington apartments after fight between children, police say

A man was fatally shot Friday night at an Arlington apartment complex shortly after he went to speak with another person “about an altercation that occurred between their children,” police said in a news release.

Just before 6:30 p.m., the Arlington Police Department responded to the shooting at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Timberlake Circle. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s lying in a courtyard with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

As of Friday night, no arrests have been made. The homicide investigation is ongoing.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man who died once the next of kin have been notified.