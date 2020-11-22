Man killed in shark attack at Cable beach in Western Australia

Photograph: Andy Selinger/Alamy

A person has been killed in a shark attack at Cable beach in Broome in the north of Western Australia.

WA’s Sharksmart service reported it had received a report about the incident at 8.42am WA time, and was working with local authorities to find out more information.

ABC reported police recovered the man from the water and treated him before St John’s Ambulance officers arrived.

The beach has been closed, and people in the area are being advised to take caution.

