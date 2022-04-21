Man killed at scene of Lexington County house fire identified by coroner

The dead body of a Midlands man was found Wednesday at the scene of a house fire in West Columbia, according to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

Samuel Dwaine Smith died at the scene of the fire, Coroner Margaret Fisher said. No cause of death was released for the 44-year-old Elloree resident, and an autopsy is scheduled for a later date at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to Fisher.

The fire was in the 1600 block of Goldfinch Lane, according to the West Columbia Fire Department. That’s near Exit 110 on Interstate 26, and about a mile from Lexington Medical Center.

The fire happened at about 11:30 a.m., according to Fisher. At about 1 p.m., the fire department reported the blaze was under control.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on the cause of the fire, or its point of origin, but it is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the West Columbia Police Department.

In addition to the West Columbia Fire Department, other agencies that responded to the burning building included the City of Cayce Fire Department, County of Lexington, Irmo Fire District, and the Columbia Fire Department.