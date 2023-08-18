Man killed after rushing into traffic to rescue dog he was walking, Nevada cops say

A man died after he was hit when he rushed into traffic to rescue a dog he was walking, Nevada police said.

David Holtslander, 58, was walking a dog shortly before 4 a.m. on Aug. 15 when “the dog darted into the intersection,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Holtslander ran after the dog into the street, stepping “outside of a marked crosswalk,” police said.

An approaching Nissan SUV struck both Holtslander and the dog, police said. The dog died on scene.

Holtslander was taken to a hospital, where police said he died the following day.

The SUV driver, who did not show “signs of impairment,” and passenger were not hurt, according to police.

