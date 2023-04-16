Man killed by relative’s dogs had ‘most of his clothing ripped off,’ Minnesota cops say

A 22-year-old man was mauled to death by his relative’s dogs outside a Minnesota home, police told news outlets.

In the afternoon on April 13, officers with the Brooklyn Center Police Department responded to a reported dog attack in the backyard of a home, police said in a news release.

A neighbor heard the man yelling for help, KARE11 reported.

When officers arrived, they found the victim being attacked by four dogs , police said.

An officer shot one of the dogs with a less-lethal round, causing the dogs to scatter and run back inside the house, according to the release. Officers then performed first aid on the man.

“The victim had most of his clothing ripped off and had extensive bites on a majority of his body,” police said. “The victim was then intubated at the scene and transported to a local area hospital where he was immediately brought to surgery.”

Police initially expected the victim to be hospitalized for several weeks. However, he died as a result of his injuries, ABC reported.

The dogs didn’t live at the home, but the victim was taking care of them for a family member, the station reported.

“All of the dogs were transported to PUPS and are quarantined pending a dangerous dog evaluation process,” the police release said.

Brooklyn Center is a suburb of Minneapolis, roughly 10 miles northwest of downtown.

