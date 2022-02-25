Man killed in police shooting that left innocent man dead had fake gun: ASIRT

EDMONTON — Alberta's police watchdog says a robbery suspect who was killed by officers during a shooting that also left an innocent man dead was carrying a fake firearm.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says in a statement that an imitation firearm was found next to the 36-year-old suspect's body after he was shot on Wednesday in a Edmonton neighbourhood north of downtown.

A 59-year-old man who was the resident manager of a building next to where the shooting happened died in hospital after he was hit by a bullet.

Police had been called to a report of a man with a gun robbing a liquor store.

ASIRT says officers found a suspect a few blocks away.

It says officers fired their guns after a confrontation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press