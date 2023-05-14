Man killed when pickup truck runs off SC road and flips over, coroner says

A South Carolina man was killed Saturday when a pickup truck flipped over, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

Cornelius Tyler, a 36-year-old Aiken resident, suffered blunt force injuries and died, Coroner Darryl Ables said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 5 p.m., according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Tyler was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 west on S.C. 4/Surrey Race Road, Ables said. Near the intersection with Tabernacle Road the pickup ran off the right side of the road, then overcorrected and traveled back across the left side of the road and flipped over, according to Ridgeway.

Tyler, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, Ables said.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about what originally caused the pickup to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office. Toxicology analysis is pending, according to Ables.

Through May 7, at least 321 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 12 people have died in Aiken County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 29 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.