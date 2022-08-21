Man killed in overnight shooting at Columbia strip mall, Richland County deputies say

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday night that’s under investigation, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

At about 9:30 p.m., responded to reports of a shooting, the sheriff’s department said Sunday in a news release.

When deputies arrived to a strip mall 3315 Broad River Road, they found a man on the ground in the parking lot, according to the release. That’s in Columbia, next to the intersection with St. Andrews Road.

The unresponsive man appeared to have been shot and died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the man.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.