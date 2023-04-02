Man killed outside Northumbria pub after being struck by van - as three people arrested on suspicion of murder

Sky News
·1 min read

A murder investigation has been launched after a 55-year-old man was killed outside a pub in Northumbria.

The victim and another man, also 55, were struck by a van outside the Bay Horse in Cramlington at about 10pm on Saturday.

The incident followed an alleged disturbance inside the premises, police said.

The man died at the scene, while the other man struck by the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is in a critical condition.

Two men, aged 32 and 37, and a 27-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said a vehicle has been recovered from Blyth.

Detective Superintendent Jane Fairlamb said: "This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life and another has been hospitalised with serious injuries.

"Our thoughts are with their families at this difficult time and we'd ask their privacy is respected."

She added extra officers will be deployed in Cramlington and Blyth but there was "no wider risk to the public".

North East Ambulance Service added in a statement that it sent "two ambulance crews, a clinical team leader and a duty officer" as well as "requesting support from Great North Air Ambulance".

