Man killed in late-night shooting in Tacoma’s South End identified as 51-year-old

A man killed in an overnight shooting in Tacoma’s South End on Sunday has been identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Gregory Hughes, 51, died of multiple bullet wounds after gunfire was reported on the 200 block of South 80th Street at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 9, according to the medical examiner’s office. A news release listed the manner of death as a homicide. It did not say where Hughes was from.

Police found Hughes unresponsive, and he died at the scene despite life-saving efforts, according to a Tacoma Police Department news release.

Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said no arrests have been made yet related to the homicide investigation.