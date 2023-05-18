Man killed in late night shooting, Columbia police say

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Wednesday night.

A 27-year-old man was killed, police said Thursday.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

At about 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Bailey Street, according to police. That’s in the area between S.C. 277 and U.S. 1, close to the Prisma Health Richland hospital facility.

Officers found the victim outside and he was taken to the hospital, where he died, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers made the discovery after responding to a ShotSpotter alert, police said. ShotSpotter is a technology that uses acoustic monitors to detect a sound like gunfire. The system sends the gunfire’s location to Columbia police within 45 seconds.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are investigating the shooting and said officers collected valuable evidence from the scene. Further information about that evidence was not available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.