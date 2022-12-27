Man killed in an Independence car crash Christmas night

Tyler Kelley, a 26-year-old was killed in a fatal car crash in Independence on Sunday night. The crash took place at Truman Road and North Grand Ave.

Officers responded at around 8:00 p.m. and Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Independence resident was the only person in his Chevrolet Traverse at the time of the crash, which occurred after he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree and an unoccupied parked car, according to a statement from the Independence Police.

Officials said the car’s speed and weather conditions likely contributed to the crash. Kelley was not wearing a seat belt.