Man killed in gunfire exchange with 23-year-old son in Southwest Miami-Dade, police say

A 23-year-old man and his father shot at each other during an argument Sunday night in Southwest Miami-Dade County, police said. The father, 46, died at the hospital.

Around 9:30 p.m., police rushed to a house at 29790 SW 161st Ct. after receiving reports of a shooting, finding the father with gunshot wounds, Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a Miami-Dade police spokesman, told the Miami Herald. The father was then taken to Jackson South Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

It was not immediately known who fired first, but Zabaleta said the son was intervening in an argument between his parents when the shooting happened. Police didn’t say whether the son killed his father.

“The son was the one who called 911,” Zabaleta said. “When officers arrived, the son and the mother were there.”

No one else was injured, police said. The son and his mother were questioned at a police station after the shooting.

Authorities had not released the names of the father and his son as of Monday morning.

